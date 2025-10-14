Goldman Sachs Upgrades DLocal (DLO)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for DLocal (NasdaqGS:DLO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.68% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DLocal is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.68% from its latest reported closing price of $15.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 1,287MM, an increase of 49.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.40%, an increase of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.20% to 102,842K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 63,907K shares representing 38.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,336K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 96.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 3,932.00% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Management Company holds 3,892K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,700K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,684K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing an increase of 39.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 2.96% over the last quarter.

