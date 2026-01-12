Goldman Sachs Upgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:CRNX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.51% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $81.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.51% from its latest reported closing price of $53.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is 180MM, an increase of 11,614.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNX is 0.25%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 122,937K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,382K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares , representing an increase of 30.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 71.47% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,482K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,770K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares , representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 70.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,306K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 29.82% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,288K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

