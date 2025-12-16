Goldman Sachs Upgrades Cognex (CGNX)

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Cognex (NasdaqGS:CGNX) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $48.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.41% from its latest reported closing price of $34.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,217MM, an increase of 25.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.19%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 178,925K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 8,025K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 52.58% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,484K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 43.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,384K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 4,605K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 30.64% over the last quarter.

