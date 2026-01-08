Goldman Sachs Upgrades Chubb (CB)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Chubb (NYSE:CB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.18% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chubb is $316.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.32 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.18% from its latest reported closing price of $312.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is 47,169MM, a decrease of 19.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CB is 0.47%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 408,178K shares. The put/call ratio of CB is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 31,333K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,034K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 8.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,248K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,898K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,131K shares , representing a decrease of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 22.53% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 10,833K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,819K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 16.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,579K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,355K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.