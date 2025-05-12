Goldman Sachs Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.42% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is $80.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.25 to a high of $148.44. The average price target represents an increase of 22.42% from its latest reported closing price of $65.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 65,378MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUD is 0.31%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.38% to 154,120K shares. The put/call ratio of BUD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 39,997K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,326K shares , representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 0.76% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 29,879K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,226K shares , representing an increase of 22.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,085K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 28.24% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 7,569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,064K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,442K shares , representing a decrease of 26.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 41.72% over the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch In Bev Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, commonly known as AB InBev, is a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium. AB InBev has a global functional management office in New York City, and regional headquarters in São Paulo, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg and others.

