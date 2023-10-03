Goldman Sachs Upgrades AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (NYSE:AB) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 37.10. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $43.58. The average price target represents an increase of 23.18% from its latest reported closing price of 30.12.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 3,467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.22% to 17,427K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,874K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 11.67% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 1,539K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,509K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 603.56% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 733K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 3.24% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

