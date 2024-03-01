Goldman Sachs Upgrades ACM Research (ACMR)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for ACM Research (NasdaqGM:ACMR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for ACM Research is 26.83. The forecasts range from a low of 22.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of 30.92.

The projected annual revenue for ACM Research is 475MM, a decrease of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.25%, an increase of 26.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 36,259K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariose Capital Management holds 1,981K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 62.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 96.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,956K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 75.61% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,737K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 56.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 53.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 4.91% over the last quarter.

ACM Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

