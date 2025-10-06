Goldman Sachs Upgrades Accelerant Holdings (ARX)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accelerant Holdings is $26.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 78.41% from its latest reported closing price of $14.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accelerant Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 700.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARX is 0.34%, an increase of 1,151,870,371.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50,193,200.00% to 502K shares. The put/call ratio of ARX is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 213K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

PPNMX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-3 holds 182K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

GUSYX - Grandeur Peak US Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

