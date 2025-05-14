Goldman Sachs Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Commanding a market cap of $181.4 billion by market cap, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a leading global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869, it offers a broad range of services, including investment banking, securities underwriting, asset and wealth management, and trading across various financial instruments.

The financial titan has delivered a remarkable performance, substantially outperforming the broader market. GS stock has soared 33.1% over the past 52 weeks and 5.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12.7% surge over the past year and marginal rise in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Taking a closer look, GS has also outpaced the iShares U.S. Financials ETF’s (IYF) 23.1% gains over the past year and 5.4% returns in 2025.

Despite its solid momentum, Goldman Sachs shares have dropped 15% in the past three months, impacted by rising trade war concerns, with tariffs fueling fears of high inflation and a potential global economic slowdown.

Analysts expect GS’ earnings to climb 9.6% year over year to $44.41 per share in fiscal 2025, which ends in December. Furthermore, Goldman has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the GS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” and 13 “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, when 13 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Apr. 15, RBC Capital cut Goldman Sachs' price target from $610 to $560 but maintained a “Sector Perform” rating.

While GS currently hovers above its average price target of $601.70, its Street-high target of $720 suggests a 19.2% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.