Goldman Sachs Maintains CSW Industrials (CSW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for CSW Industrials is $297.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $261.59 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of $310.82 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSW is 0.23%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 20,974K shares. The put/call ratio of CSW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,046K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 44.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 42.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,000K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 5.98% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 890K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 600K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 579K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 10.23% over the last quarter.

