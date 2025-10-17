Goldman Sachs Maintains Cricut (CRCT) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cricut (NasdaqGS:CRCT) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.03% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cricut is $4.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.03% from its latest reported closing price of $5.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cricut is 994MM, an increase of 39.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCT is 0.02%, an increase of 54.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 27,414K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,545K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 29.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,396K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 25.41% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,241K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares , representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 25.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,201K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 25.56% over the last quarter.

