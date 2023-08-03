Goldman Sachs Maintains Cazoo Group Ltd - (CZOO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cazoo Group Ltd - (NYSE:CZOO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.53% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cazoo Group Ltd - is 2.36. The forecasts range from a low of 1.69 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents an increase of 66.53% from its latest reported closing price of 1.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cazoo Group Ltd - is 1,956MM, an increase of 80.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cazoo Group Ltd -. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 44.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZOO is 0.47%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.77% to 14,881K shares. The put/call ratio of CZOO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 2,417K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,456K shares, representing a decrease of 1,987.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 46.11% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,841K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,827K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 27.13% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 1,721K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,426K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 26.95% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND III - Growth Opportunities Portfolio Initial Class holds 1,656K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 41.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 40.82% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 1,510K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,198K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZOO by 23.27% over the last quarter.

Cazoo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a car dealing company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.