Goldman Sachs Maintains Cameco (CCJ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.19% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $120.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.20 to a high of $148.11. The average price target represents an increase of 13.19% from its latest reported closing price of $106.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,237MM, a decrease of 37.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.58%, an increase of 26.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 329,663K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 13,563K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,681K shares , representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 40.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,397K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,302K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 63.00% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 13,089K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,252K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 6.03% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 12,888K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,969K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,262K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,519K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 67.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

