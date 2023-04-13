Goldman Sachs Maintains Boeing (BA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $230.70. The forecasts range from a low of $164.73 to a high of $274.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from its latest reported closing price of $212.34.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is $83,266MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Command Advisory Services holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 94.35%.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 62K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PEAK6 Investments holds 69K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 455.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 60.86% over the last quarter.

Sonata Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

XML Financial holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 44.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 265 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.40%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 389,665K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

