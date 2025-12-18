Goldman Sachs Maintains BBB Foods (TBBB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BBB Foods is $34.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of $33.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BBB Foods is 76,717MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBB Foods. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBB is 0.53%, an increase of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 54,646K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,505K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,724K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,882K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,731K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 6.59% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 3,383K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares , representing an increase of 28.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,713K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,549K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares , representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 16.31% over the last quarter.

