Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AXIS Capital Holdings is $115.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of $98.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AXIS Capital Holdings is 5,885MM, a decrease of 5.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXIS Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.36%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 94,846K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,716K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 14.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,372K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 0.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,996K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 2,404K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,385K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 3.64% over the last quarter.

