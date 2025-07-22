Goldman Sachs Group Unusual Options Activity For July 22

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $304,710, and 6 are calls, amounting to $279,966.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $750.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $600.0 to $750.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $21.35 $21.3 $21.3 $600.00 $213.5K 204 0 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $47.6 $44.0 $44.0 $660.00 $110.0K 419 25 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $94.15 $91.05 $91.13 $700.00 $91.1K 236 0 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.95 $8.65 $8.95 $715.00 $51.0K 499 23 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $19.9 $18.7 $18.7 $692.50 $35.5K 7 0

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking,global marketmaking and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Group

With a volume of 203,430, the price of GS is down -0.63% at $701.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $683.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $627. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $592. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $715. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $785. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $700.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for GS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.