Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.403 billion, or $17.55 per share. This compares with $4.583 billion, or $14.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $17.227 billion from $15.062 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.403 Bln. vs. $4.583 Bln. last year. -EPS: $17.55 vs. $14.12 last year. -Revenue: $17.227 Bln vs. $15.062 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.