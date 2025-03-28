Goldman Sachs Downgrades Phillips 66 (WBAG:PSXC)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Phillips 66 (WBAG:PSXC) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSXC is 0.28%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 352,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 16,030K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSXC by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,932K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,266K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSXC by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,689K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,795K shares , representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSXC by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,179K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,963K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSXC by 16.39% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 10,204K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,154K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSXC by 16.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.