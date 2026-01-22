Goldman Sachs: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Key Points

Goldman Sachs is one of the best, if not the best, investment banks in the world.

The company advises on mergers and acquisitions (M&As), helps companies go public, and has a large trading desk, among other businesses.

The stock's valuation has risen on hopes of a strong year in M&As and IPOs.

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Group ›

Despite some hiccups along the way, Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) stock has been on an absolute tear in recent years. The stock is up over 232% in the past five years and over 51% in the past year.

If you haven't heard of Goldman Sachs before, the big thing to know is that it's one of the oldest and most prominent investment banks, meaning it advises companies on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and initial public offerings (IPOs). Goldman also helps companies raise debt, and has a strong fixed-income and equities trading desk.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Market conditions can play a big role in dictating Goldman's performance. When interest rates are low and market conditions are favorable, there can be more M&As and IPOs, leading to higher fees for Goldman. Prior to 2025, the environment was less friendly, as a tougher regulatory regime slowed large-scale M&As and higher rates all but froze IPO activity.

But in 2025, whether due to the election of President Donald Trump, who ushered in a friendlier M&A environment, or lower interest rates, both IPOs and dealmaking activity picked back up significantly. Investors also have high hopes for 2026, especially amid rumors of major IPO candidates such as OpenAI and SpaceX.

Should investors buy, sell, or hold Goldman Sachs in 2026?

The company trades at a high valuation

Whether on a price-to-tangible-book-value basis, which is a more common valuation metric for banks, or on a forward price-to-earnings basis, the big run in the stock has certainly led to higher valuations.

Now, Goldman has improved operationally in recent years as well. Not only did it abandon a big consumer lending push that was consuming capital and producing poor returns, but the company is also selling down its on-balance-sheet alternative investment holdings, such as private equity and real estate, that will make the company more capital efficient.

On Goldman's recentearnings call CEO David Solomon said the company is also considering entering prediction markets. The company currently has a team studying these options and seeing where they might integrate well with Goldman's current businesses.

Overall, the stock's valuation is high, but deservedly so, given that this should be another big year of M&As and IPOs. I think current investors can hold the stock for now, though I'm not recommending a buy at this time due to valuation. However, investors should consider buying the stock on potential dips.

Should you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goldman Sachs Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,340!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.