Goldman Sachs BDC Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $24.71 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $37.08 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.71 Mln. vs. $37.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.32 last year.

Net investment income: $45.31 Mln. vs $68.18 Mln. last year.

