Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSLC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.50, changing hands as low as $112.16 per share. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $97.82 per share, with $121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.83.

