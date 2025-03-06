News & Insights

Markets
GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSLC

March 06, 2025 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: GSLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.50, changing hands as low as $112.16 per share. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GSLC's low point in its 52 week range is $97.82 per share, with $121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.83.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding YZC
 RDGA Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding YZC-> RDGA Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CTC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.