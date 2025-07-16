Goldman Gains as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Boosts Dividend 33.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.91 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.43. This compares favorably with $8.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company gained 1.6% in the pre-market trading on better-than-expected results.

The volatile market lifted Goldman's net revenues in Equities by 36% year over year to $4.3 billion. Fixed income, currency and commodities trading revenues rose 9% year over year to $3.5 billion. Investment Banking (IB) fees rose 26% year over year to $2.2 billion in the quarter, driven by significantly higher net revenues in Advisory, reflecting strength in the Americas and EMEA.

Goldman’s results benefited from solid growth in the Global Banking & Markets division. Yet, increased expenses and provision were concerning.

Net earnings (GAAP basis) of $3.7 billion increased 22% from the prior-year quarter.

GS’s Revenues & Expenses Increase

Net revenues rose 15% to $14.6 billion for the quarter from the year-ago quarter. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%.

Total operating expenses increased 8% year over year to $9.2 billion.

Provision for credit losses was $384 million, up 36% from the prior-year quarter.

Goldman’s Quarterly Segmental Performance: Mixed Bag

The Asset & Wealth Management division generated revenues of $3.8 billion in the reported quarter, down 3% year over year. The decrease reflected significantly lower net revenues in equity investments and debt investments, partially offset by higher management and other fees.

Firmwide assets under supervision were $3.3 trillion, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The Global Banking & Markets division recorded revenues of $10.1 billion, which increased 24% year over year. The improvement was driven by a rise in net revenues in Equities (including an increase in net revenues in financing) and strong performances in Fixed income, currency and commodities.

The Platform Solutions division’s revenues were $685 million, up 2% year over year.

GS’s Capital Ratio Declines

As of June 30, 2025, the standardized Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.5%, down from 14.8% as of June 30, 2024.

The company’s supplementary leverage ratio was 5.3%, down from 5.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Goldman’s Capital Distribution Update

In the reported quarter, GS returned $3.96 billion in capital to common shareholders. This included $3 billion in share repurchases and common stock dividends of $957 million.

The company cleared the 2025 Fed stress test and increased the quarterly dividend to $4.00 per common share, marking an increase of 33.3% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Sept. 29, 2025, to common shareholders of record on Aug. 29, 2025.

Our View on GS

Goldman’s focus on IB and trading businesses, along with strong deal-making pipelines, will likely support the top line. Active client engagement and a solid position in announced and completed mergers and acquisitions globally are likely to act as tailwinds in the upcoming period. However, a rise in expenses poses near-term concerns.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Currently, GS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Investment Banks

Raymond James Financial Inc. RJF is slated to report quarterly results on July 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RJF’s fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $2.37 per share over the past seven days. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA is expected to report quarterly results on July 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPLA’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised downward to $4.26 per share over the past seven days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.