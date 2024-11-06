Goldman Delivers Custom Model ETF Solutions

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has partnered with GeoWealth to deliver customizable, open-architecture investment models for registered investment advisors (RIAs). These models, accessible through GeoWealth’s unified managed accounts (UMA) platform, include SMAs, ETFs, direct indexing, mutual funds, and alternatives, allowing RIAs to tailor them to clients’ unique goals and tax considerations.

Starting with mutual fund and ETF models, Goldman plans to expand offerings to include equity SMAs, fixed-income solutions, and direct indexing in the coming months. Responding to demand from RIAs for scalable, personalized portfolio solutions, the partnership aims to streamline account management, simplify paperwork, and boost operational efficiency.

Goldman’s multi-asset solutions team will power these custom models, leveraging the firm’s capabilities with API integrations across 42 tech vendors.

Finsum: These solutions can increase flexibility greatly for RIAs and provide a streamlined process for clientele.

