Goldlion Holdings Unveils Board and Committees

May 24, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Goldlion Holdings (DE:GLH) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive Director Mr. TSANG Chi Ming, Ricky J.P., as Chairman and CEO, and a lineup of Non-Executive and Independent Non-Executive Directors. The company also revealed the members of its three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by respective experts within the board.

