Golden Deeps Unveils Promising Mineral Resource Model

October 21, 2024 — 05:35 pm EDT

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Ltd has unveiled a new Mineral Resource model for its Khusib Springs silver-copper deposit in Namibia, highlighting significant potential for thick, high-grade mineralization extensions. The model suggests these extensions remain open at depth and to the west, offering promising opportunities for further exploration and development. This development could attract investors looking for high-grade silver-copper resources in the financial markets.

