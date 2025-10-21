Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (GCC.V) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $100.9 million, or $0.3076 per share. This compares with $107.3 million, or $0.3276 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $438.5 million from $398.2 million last year.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

