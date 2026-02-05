Gold.com, Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Gold.com, Inc. (GOLD) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.636 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $6.558 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 136.2% to $6.476 billion from $2.742 billion last year.

Gold.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

