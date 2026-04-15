Gold.com (GOLD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Gold.com (GOLD) was up +1.08% at $44.99. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Shares of the precious metals trading company have depreciated by 7.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.61%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gold.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.17, indicating a 804.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.5 billion, up 82.93% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, indicating changes of +100% and +81.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldcom. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Gold.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gold.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.59.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.