Gold.com (GOLD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Gold.com (GOLD) closed at $42.67, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 24.9% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.67, reflecting a 21.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.93 billion, indicating a 6.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $12.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.12% and +15.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.36% lower within the past month. Gold.com is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Gold.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.46, so one might conclude that Gold.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

