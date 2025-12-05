Gold.com (GOLD) Price Target Increased by 29.76% to 35.02

The average one-year price target for Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) has been revised to $35.02 / share. This is an increase of 29.76% from the prior estimate of $26.99 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.04 to a high of $47.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of $30.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold.com. This is an decrease of 399 owner(s) or 78.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.66%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 72.26% to 141,197K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 24,592K shares representing 99.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,826K shares , representing a decrease of 33.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 86.49% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 20,796K shares representing 84.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,083K shares , representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 6.87% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,416K shares representing 66.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 11,724K shares representing 47.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,132K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 24.32% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 6,944K shares representing 28.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

