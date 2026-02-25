Stocks
Gold.com (GOLD) Price Target Increased by 29.61% to 68.08

February 25, 2026 — 05:47 am EST

The average one-year price target for Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) has been revised to $68.08 / share. This is an increase of 29.61% from the prior estimate of $52.53 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from the latest reported closing price of $56.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold.com. This is an decrease of 875 owner(s) or 74.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.09%, an increase of 83.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.53% to 18,495K shares. GOLD / Gold.com, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,113K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 14.24%.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 991K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 952K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 20.92%.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 930K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

