Gold.com (GOLD) Price Target Increased by 29.61% to 68.08

The average one-year price target for Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) has been revised to $68.08 / share. This is an increase of 29.61% from the prior estimate of $52.53 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from the latest reported closing price of $56.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold.com. This is an decrease of 875 owner(s) or 74.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.09%, an increase of 83.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.53% to 18,495K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,113K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 14.24%.

FDGFX - Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund holds 991K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 952K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 20.92%.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 930K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

