From Gold to Uranium: Inside the Metals Boom of 2025

(1:00) - Should Investors Expect To See Gold Push New Highs?

(5:05) - What Is Driving Silver Prices So High?

(9:00) - Are Mining ETFs A Good Investment Right Now?

(11:50) - How Can Investors Benefit From Uranium?

(25:45) - Is There A Specific Commodity Theme Investors Should Stick With?

(27:40) - Episode Roundup: SGDM, SGDJ, COPP, COPJ, URNM, URNJ, GBUG, SLVR

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, about investing in metals and miners, which are among the hottest trades this year.

Gold, silver, copper, and uranium have all surged, though for somewhat different reasons, and their miners have done even better.

Gold prices have slipped recently on easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which could diminish the appeal of safe-haven assets. The SPDR Gold Shares GLD is still up more than 52% year to date, and gold remains the best-performing major asset class this year.

The outlook for gold remains positive given expectations for interest rate cuts, rising debt and deficit concerns, and continued central bank buying.

Silver, often called the “poor man’s gold,” has actually outshined it this year, surging almost 68% despite a recent pullback. Unlike gold, silver has significant industrial applications in electronics, solar panels, and other technologies.

Miners, which are generally high-beta plays on the price of the underlying precious metal, have performed even better. The Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM and Junior Gold Miners ETF SGDJ are among the top-performing funds this year, up over 100%.

Uranium has also been a major beneficiary of the massive AI data center buildout by tech giants including Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Google GOOG, and Meta META.

While demand for uranium continues to rise, supply faces many challenges, and expanding it will take time. The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM has gained about 55% this year.

Copper, which is up about 26% this year, is also benefiting from the AI boom as it is used in data centers, power grids, electric vehicles, and smartphones. Recently, there have been growing concerns about supply shortages.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

