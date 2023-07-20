Gold, Silver, Platinum – Silver Pulled Back Below $25

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold declined below the $1970 level as Treasury yields moved higher.

Silver settled below the $25.00 level.

Platinum moved below the support at $965.

Gold

Gold 200723 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as U.S. dollar continues to move higher. Rising Treasury yields put additional pressure on gold markets.

Gold failed to settle above the resistance at $1975 – $1985 and is moving lower. The nearest support level for gold is located in the $1935 – $1940 range.

Silver

Silver 200723 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back below the $25.00 level as traders decided to take some profits off the table amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

In case silver settles below the support at $24.60 – $24.80, it will move towards the next support level at $24.00 – $24.20.

Platinum

Platinum 200723 Daily Chart

Platinum is currently trying to settle below the support at $965 – $975 as traders focus on stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next support in the $925 – $935 range.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.