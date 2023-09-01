News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – XAU/USD Declines As Dollar Moves Towards Multi-Week Highs

September 01, 2023 — 01:12 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Should gold breach the $1935 support level, it’s primed for an accelerated descent towards a $1900 – $1910 support zone.
  • The resilient U.S. dollar and ascending Treasury yields have catalyzed a downturn in silver prices.
  • Platinum’s downward trajectory follows a broader trend, as traders cash in gains from its recent rebound.

Gold
Gold 010923 Daily Chart

Gold pulled back towards the $1940 level as traders reacted to the U.S. Unemployment Rate report, which showed that Unemployment Rate increased from 62.6% to 62.8%.

In case gold settles back below the $1935 level, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the support in the $1900 – $1910 range.

Silver
Silver 010923 Daily Chart

Silver has also moved lower as traders focused on the rebound of the U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.

In case silver settles below the support at $24.25 – $24.50, it will head towards the 50 MA at $23.70.

Platinum
Platinum 010923 Daily Chart

Platinum moved lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets. Traders continue to take profits off the table after the recent rebound.

Platinum has already managed to settle below the $975 level and is moving towards the support at $925 – $935.

