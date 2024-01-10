Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Support At $2025

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold is moving lower amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

Silver is trying to settle below the $23.00 level.

Platinum moved below $920 as the strong pullback continued.

Gold

Gold 100124 Daily Chart

Gold is losing some ground as traders stay cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data.

If gold manages to settle below the nearest support at $2015 – $2025, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $2065 – $2075 range.

Silver

Silver 100124 Daily Chart

Silver remains under pressure amid a broad pullback in precious metals markets.

In case silver stays below the $23.00 level, it will move towards the next support level at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum

Platinum 100124 Daily Chart

Platinum tests new lows as traders are worried that demand for the metal would decline.

In case platinum stays below the $925 level, it will move towards the support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.