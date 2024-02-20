News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Resistance At $2025

February 20, 2024 — 11:58 am EST

Gold
Gold 200224 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback and falling Treasury yields.

Currently, gold is trying to settle above the resistance at $2015 – $2025. In case this attempt is successful, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 200224 Daily Chart

Silver managed to stay above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio settled near 88. In case gold/silver ratio climbs above the 88 level, it will head towards 90, which would be bearish for silver.

A move below the $23.00 level will push silver back towards the strong support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range.

Platinum
Platinum 200224 Daily Chart

Platinum tested new highs as traders focused on the rally in palladium markets, which moved towards the psychologically important $1000 level.

From the technical point of view, platinum is heading towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

