Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests Resistance At $2025

Gold
Gold gains ground as traders focus on U.S. dollar’s pullback and falling Treasury yields.
Currently, gold is trying to settle above the resistance at $2015 – $2025. In case this attempt is successful, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.
Silver
Silver managed to stay above the $23.00 level as gold/silver ratio settled near 88. In case gold/silver ratio climbs above the 88 level, it will head towards 90, which would be bearish for silver.
A move below the $23.00 level will push silver back towards the strong support in the $22.25 – $22.50 range.
Platinum
Platinum tested new highs as traders focused on the rally in palladium markets, which moved towards the psychologically important $1000 level.
From the technical point of view, platinum is heading towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.
