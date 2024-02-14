Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Below The $2000 Level

FXEmpire.com -

Gold is mostly flat after yesterday’s pullback.

Silver gained ground as gold/silver ratio declined.

Platinum moved higher, supported by the strong rally in palladium markets.

Gold

Gold 140224 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat despite falling Treasury yields. Traders stay focused on yesterday’s inflation data and prepare for a more hawkish Fed.

If gold settles below the $1990 level, it will head towards the support at $1965 – $1975.

Silver

Silver 140224 Daily Chart

Silver rebounds as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 89 level. U.S. dollar’s pullback provided additional support to silver markets.

A move above the $22.50 level will push silver towards the recent highs near the $23.00 level.

Platinum

Platinum 140224 Daily Chart

Platinum gained upside momentum as traders focused on the strong rally in palladium markets, which are up by more than 7%.

In case platinum settles back above $890, it will head towards the nearest resistance level, which is located in the $925 – $935 range.

