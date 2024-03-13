Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds After Yesterday’s Pullback

GoldGold 130324 Daily Chart
Gold rebounds after yesterday’s pullback. Demand for gold stays strong as U.S. dollar pulls back against a broad basket of currencies.
In case gold settles above the $2175 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2190 – $2200.
SilverSilver 130324 Daily Chart
Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio declined towards the 87 level. It looks that traders realized that high gold/silver ratio presented an opportunity to purchase silver at attractive levels.
A move above the $25.00 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.
PlatinumPlatinum 130324 Daily Chart
Platinum continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935 amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.
If platinum stays above $935, it will move towards the next resistance level at $975 – $985.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- NASDAQ 100 Price Forecast – NASDAQ 100 Continues to Find Buyers
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As PPI Exceeds Expectations
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Pressure Upside
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.