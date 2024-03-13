Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds After Yesterday’s Pullback

Gold

Gold rebounds after yesterday’s pullback. Demand for gold stays strong as U.S. dollar pulls back against a broad basket of currencies.

In case gold settles above the $2175 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2190 – $2200.

Silver

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio declined towards the 87 level. It looks that traders realized that high gold/silver ratio presented an opportunity to purchase silver at attractive levels.

A move above the $25.00 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.

Platinum

Platinum continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935 amid a broad rally in precious metals markets.

If platinum stays above $935, it will move towards the next resistance level at $975 – $985.

