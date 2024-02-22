News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back From Session Highs

February 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Gold
Gold 220224 4h Chart

Gold remains stuck near the $2025 level as traders react to PMI reports from developed countries. U.S. dollar is flat in a volatile trading session, and gold traders will have to wait for additional catalysts.

From the technical point of view, gold needs to settle above $2025 to have a chance to gain additional upside momentum.

Silver
Silver 220224 4h Chart

Silver retreats as gold/silver ratio remains above the 88.50 level. Silver market remains volatile, and it looks that there are no serious buyers or sellers in a market dominated by traders.

A move below the $22.75 level will open the way to the test of the support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum
Platinum 220224 4h Chart

Platinum rebounds after yesterday’s sell-off. From a big picture point of view, platinum market stays range-bound.

If platinum settles back above the 900 level, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

