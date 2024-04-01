News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back After Testing New Highs

April 01, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold

Gold 010424 Daily Chart

Gold pulled back from historic highs as U.S. dollar gained ground after the release of the better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI report. It should be noted that demand for gold stays strong despite rising Treasury yields, which is a bullish sign.

In case gold manages to settle above the recent highs, it will move towards the $2300 level. On the support side, a move below the $2200 level may trigger a wave of profit-taking.

Silver

Silver 010424 Daily Chart

Silver is mosly flat as gold/silver ratio settled near the 89.50 level. High gold/silver ratio remains a significant bearish catalyst for silver.

From the technical point of view, silver has recently received strong support in the $24.40 – $24.60 area and may try to get to the test of the resistance at $25.75 – $26.00.

Platinum

Platinum 010424 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground as traders focus on rising Treasury yields and strong dollar.

The technical picture has not changed as platinum remains range-bound above the key support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.