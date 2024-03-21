Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back After Testing Historic Highs

GoldGold 210324 Daily Chart
Gold tested historic highs above the $2220 level but lost momentum and pulled back as traders focused on the strong rebound of the U.S. dollar.
In case gold stays below the $2190 level, it will move towards the nearest support, which is located in the $2065 – $2075 range.
SilverSilver 210324 Daily Chart
Silver gained strong downside momentum as gold/silver ratio settled near the 88 level.
A move below the support at $24.40 – $24.60 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $23.40 – $23.60.
PlatinumPlatinum 210324 Daily Chart
Platinum gained some ground despite the broad pullback in precious metals markets.
If platinum manages to stay above the $910 level, it will move towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
