Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back After Testing Historic Highs

March 21, 2024 — 01:13 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 210324 Daily Chart

Gold tested historic highs above the $2220 level but lost momentum and pulled back as traders focused on the strong rebound of the U.S. dollar.

In case gold stays below the $2190 level, it will move towards the nearest support, which is located in the $2065 – $2075 range.

Silver

Silver 210324 Daily Chart

Silver gained strong downside momentum as gold/silver ratio settled near the 88 level.

A move below the support at $24.40 – $24.60 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 210324 Daily Chart

Platinum gained some ground despite the broad pullback in precious metals markets.

If platinum manages to stay above the $910 level, it will move towards the nearest resistance at $925 – $935.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
