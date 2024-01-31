News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground Ahead Of Fed Decision

January 31, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold is trying to settle above the $2050 level. 
  • Silver retreats as gold/silver ratio climbed towards the 89 level. 
  • Platinum continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $925 – $935.

Gold
Gold 310124 Daily Chart

Gold gains ground as U.S. dollar pulls back after the release of ADP Employment Change report, which missed analyst expectations by a wide margin.

In case gold settles above the $2050 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver
Silver 310124 Daily Chart

Silver is losing ground as gold/silver ratio moved back towards the 89.00 level.

In case silver declines below $23.00, it will head towards the nearest support at $22.25 – $22.50.

Platinum
Platinum 310124 Daily Chart

Platinum gains ground, supported by falling Treasury yields and weaker dollar.

If platinum climbs above the resistance at $925 – $935, it will head towards the next resistance level at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.