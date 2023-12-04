News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives After Testing Record Highs

December 04, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Gold suffered a strong sell-off after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $2100 level. 
  • Silver declined by more than 3% as gold/silver ratio rebounded towards 82.50.
  • Platinum pulled back below the $925 level. 

Gold
Gold 041223 Daily Chart

Gold pulled back below the $2030 level after testing historic highs. The wild move was likely driven by profit-taking as some traders used the rally as an opportunity to sell gold at record levels.

In case gold settles below the support at $2015 – $2025, it will head towards the next support level at $1975 – $1985.

Silver
Silver 041223 Daily Chart

Silver pulled back towards the $24.50 level as traders focused on the sell-off in the gold markets. Gold/silver ratio moved above 82.50, putting additional pressure on silver.

If silver settles below $24.50, it will head towards the nearest support, which is located in the $23.40 – $23.60 range.

Platinum
Platinum 041223 Daily Chart

Platinum pulled back towards $920 amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets.

If platinum stays below the $925 level, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the support at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

