Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Metals Shine on Interest Rate Speculation

Key Insights

Gold prices surge in Asian trade, nearing record highs due to soft U.S. inflation data and anticipated early interest rate cuts.

Silver prices rise modestly, supported by a bullish trend above the $24.20 pivot point.

Copper gains in the market, driven by weak dollar and rising demand for electric vehicle components.

Gold exhibits a strong bullish momentum, breaking above key resistance levels.

Copper’s positive outlook is shaped by expectations of tightened supply and growing demand.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Gold prices witnessed a significant rise in Asian trade on Tuesday, fueled by expectations of earlier-than-anticipated interest rate cuts in 2024 due to soft U.S. inflation data.

This optimism pushed gold out of its December trading range, bringing it closer to record highs. The softer PCE inflation data, along with dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, contributed to a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields, benefiting gold.

Meanwhile, copper prices also increased, buoyed by a weak dollar and expectations of heightened demand in 2024, particularly for electric vehicle components, despite potential supply constraints from mine closures. This scenario suggests a positive outlook for both gold and copper in the near future.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold Chart

Gold’s market trajectory on December 26 presents a compelling story of resilience and bullish trends. The precious metal’s price has climbed to $2,063, marking a 0.52% increase.

This surge pivots around the key level of $2,046, with immediate resistance spotted at $2,070 and further resistances at $2,088 and $2,108. On the downside, support lies at $2,018, with additional levels at $1,999 and $1,974. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66 indicates a strong bullish sentiment, albeit approaching overbought territory.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) value of 1.09, surpassing its signal of 8.71, further underscores the bullish momentum. Significantly, Gold’s price has transcended the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $2,038, reinforcing a short-term bullish trend.

Chart patterns suggest Gold’s break above the $2,046 pivot point, extending its bullish bias. The overall trend remains bullish above this level, indicating potential for continued upward movement in the short term.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

In the commodities market, silver currently showcases a subtle yet notable upward trajectory. As of today, the metal is priced at $24.39, registering a 0.79% increase. This movement is anchored around a pivot point of $24.20, with silver facing immediate resistance at $24.63, and further barriers at $24.91 and $25.55.

Support levels are observed at $23.81, $23.52, and $23.31, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 58, indicating a moderate bullish sentiment without veering into overbought territory. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a slight bearish signal with a value of -0.0198 against a signal line of 0.0962.

Notably, silver’s price is currently above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $24.09, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The symmetrical triangle pattern observed in the market is providing support at the $24.20 level, while setting a resistance around $24.65.

The overall market trend for silver is cautiously optimistic, remaining bullish above the $24.20 mark. In the short term, investors and traders should anticipate potential testing of key resistance levels.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper’s market trajectory, as observed on today’s trading floor, reflects a cautiously optimistic sentiment. The commodity is currently priced at $3.91, witnessing a modest gain of 0.48%. Key technical analysis reveals the pivot point at $3.94, with the metal facing immediate resistance at $3.99, and potential hurdles at $4.03 and $4.09.

On the downside, support is found at $3.89, followed by lower levels at $3.84 and $3.78. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 53, indicating a mild bullish sentiment in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents a value of -0.0018 with a signal line at 0.0095, suggesting a slight bearish undercurrent.

However, copper’s price currently above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.89 suggests a short-term bullish inclination. The overall trend for copper appears bullish above the $3.89 mark, suggesting that in the short term, the metal might test higher resistance levels.

This provides an interesting landscape for traders and investors, highlighting the need for vigilance in tracking these pivotal price levels.

