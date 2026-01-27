Commodities

Gold Scales New High On Safe-haven Demand

January 27, 2026 — 05:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices surged to new record highs on Tuesday as rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties underpinned safe-haven demand for the precious metal. Spot gold traded 1.6 percent higher at $5,083.76 an ounce, after hitting a high of $5,101.10 earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $5,126.21.

Escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent because of a delay in the South Korean legislature approving a trade deal with the United States.

Earlier, Trump threatened 100 percent tariffs on Canadian goods over Canada-China deal.

On the geopolitical front, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei has issued a clear warning that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to deliver a "sweeping, regret-inducing response" to any act of aggression.

Investors also braced for a possible U.S. government shutdown over the funding of DHS & ICE amid Minnesota unrest.

The dollar struggled to rebound as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.