Gold Royalty (GROY) Price Target Increased by 16.20% to 6.01

The average one-year price target for Gold Royalty (NYSEAM:GROY) has been revised to $6.01 / share. This is an increase of 16.20% from the prior estimate of $5.17 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.25% from the latest reported closing price of $4.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 12.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY is 0.02%, an increase of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.86% to 44,521K shares. The put/call ratio of GROY is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,035K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 37.90% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,611K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 34.81% over the last quarter.

CWA Asset Management Group holds 3,942K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,995K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares , representing a decrease of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 74.14% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,131K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 47.94% over the last quarter.

