Commodities

Gold Rises Over 5% After Historic Sell-off

February 03, 2026 — 04:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices recovered on Tuesday after a steep sell-off triggered by the nomination of Kevin Warsh as chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold traded up 5.1 percent at $4,897.40 an ounce in Asian trade but analysts warned the turbulence isn't over. U.S. gold futures were up 5.6 percent at $4,913.81 despite the impact of a stronger dollar.

It seems that the main triggers for bullion remain intact and that the recent crash was largely due to short term drivers rather than any underlying big fundamentals.

Analysts say that further liquidation risks will only re-emerge if prices break last week's lows.

The dollar held on to its gains as the release of upbeat U.S. manufacturing data served to diminish investor expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the coming months.

Investors were also reacting to reports suggesting that the House of Representatives will likely pass the shutdown-ending funding package today.

Nevertheless, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that the partial government shutdown will cause a delay to the December JOLTs data as well as Friday's January Jobs Report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.