Gold Resource (GORO) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 1.66

The average one-year price target for Gold Resource (NYSEAM:GORO) has been revised to $1.66 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of $1.28 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of $1.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Resource. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 17.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GORO is 0.48%, an increase of 38,513.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 330.29% to 71,713K shares. The put/call ratio of GORO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management holds 47,565K shares representing 29.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,689K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 1.52% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,072K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing an increase of 32.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 67.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,549K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 36.01% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,219K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 37.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 71.78% over the last quarter.

