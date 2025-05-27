Commodities

Gold Pulls Back Sharply After Trump Delays EU Tariffs

May 27, 2025 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the long Memorial Day weekend, the price of gold showed a significant move to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

Gold for May delivery tumbled $64.50 or 1.9 percent to $3,299.10 an ounce after surging $71.30 or 2.2 percent to $3,363.60 an ounce during last Friday's session.

The sharp pullback by the price of the precious metal came after President Donald Trump announced he is delaying a threatened 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union.

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so," he added. "The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly."

Trump said in a subsequent Truth Social post this morning that the EU has "called to quickly establish meeting dates," which he described as a "positive event."

"I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America," he said. "They will BOTH be very happy, and successful, if they do!!!"

Further reducing gold's safe haven appeal, the Conference Board released a report showing a substantial improvement by U.S. consumer confidence in the month of May.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index spiked to 98.0 in May after plunging to a downwardly revised 85.7 in April.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to inch up to 87.3 from the 86.0 originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.